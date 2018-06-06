Kanye West Debuts Prefab Social Housing Project

Less than a month after rapper turned fashion designer Kanye West announced he was starting his own architecture firm Yeezy Home, images have surfaced of what could be his first social housing project.

Very little information has been divulged about the architectural renderings released on Instagram, which depict a neo-brutalist inspired concrete shell, wrapping around an exposed and sunken internal courtyard.

The images were released by Jalil Peraza, a long-term collaborator of West’s who has teamed up with architect Nejc Škufca and industrial designer Vadik Marmeladov to bring the rapper's vision for social housing to life.